Three-Run Homer Powers Blue Crabs Past Rockers

HIGH POINT, NC – The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs won the rubber game of a three-game series over the High Point Rockers, 4-2, tonight. The Blue Crabs finish the first half of the season on Monday, July 4. With a win, the Blue Crabs would have the best first-half record in league history.

Southern Maryland turned to Nick Wells tonight for a spot start. Wells allowed a leadoff home run in the bottom of the first inning but settled in from there. Wells ultimately pitched three innings, allowing four hits and one run.

The Blue Crabs trailed 1-0 until the top of the fifth inning. Chris Rollins, the starting pitcher for High Point, had not played a professional baseball game in nine years. Rollins struggled with control but did not allow a hit for the first four innings. Kyle Mott (L, 1-1) replaced Rollins with two outs in the fifth and a runner on second base. Mott promptly walked Jared Walker. The next batter, Alex Crosby, lofted a home run over the right-field wall, scoring Sundberg and Walker to put the Blue Crabs ahead 3-1.

The Blue Crabs continued to rally in the sixth inning. Joe DeLuca led off the inning with a walk and advanced to second later in the inning. With two outs, Jack Sundberg knocked a base hit up the middle, scoring DeLuca to give the Blue Crabs a 4-1 advantage.

Meanwhile, Dalton Geekie (W, 1-1) dominated the middle innings. Geekie went three innings, allowing only two hits and striking out two. Patrick Baker entered in the seventh inning. After allowing a leadoff home run to Tyler Ladendorf, Baker retired the Rockers in order with a pair of strikeouts.

In the eighth, Bradley Roney pitched a 1-2-3 inning that included a pair of strikeouts. In the ninth, the Blue Crabs turned to Endrys Briceno (SV, 3). After hitting the first batter, Endrys Briceno retired the next three Rockers in order, finalizing the Blue Crabs’ 4-2 victory.

With the win, the Blue Crabs have a 47-18 record in the first half and win their 17th series win of the year. Southern Maryland returns home tomorrow, as they take on the High Point Rockers for July 4.



About the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

The Blue Crabs play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, MLB’s premier Partner League. The Blue Crabs have kicked off their 14th season of baseball and play all home games at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf, Maryland. For more information on the Blue Crabs, please call 301-638-9788 or visit http://www.somdbluecrabs.com. For media requests, contact Andrew Bandstra, at 301-678-1124.

About the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB)

The Atlantic League is the first Partner League of Major League Baseball, a player gateway to the Major Leagues, and a leader in baseball innovation. The ALPB has sent over 1,000 players to MLB organizations while drawing 44 million fans during its 24-year history. Please visit www.AtlanticLeague.com.