Tequoia Baxter, Te Shear Baxter, and Ade Boggs

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department identified and arrested three suspects in connection with a fatal shooting at a hotel on Saturday evening. The suspects are 18-year-old Ade Boggs, 28-year-old Te Shear Baxter and 32-year-old Tequoia Baxter. The three suspects are relatives who live in Philadelphia, PA. The victim in this case is 37-year-old Demetric Martin of Oxon Hill.

On July 22, 2023, at approximately 5:30 pm, officers responded to a hotel at 55 Hampton Park Boulevard in Capitol Heights for a shooting. Martin was located outside suffering from a gunshot wound(s). He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The preliminary investigation revealed the shooting stemmed from a dispute between a family member of the victim and the suspects. The victim and suspects did not know each other.

The PGPD’s Fugitive Squad, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service and the Philadelphia Police Department’s Homicide Unit, located and arrested Boggs this morning in Philadelphia. He’s charged with first degree murder and related charges. He remains in Philadelphia pending extradition to Prince George’s County. Te Shear Baxter and Tequoia Baxter were arrested on July 23, 2023, at the hotel. They are also charged with first degree murder and related charges. They are in the custody of the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections.

Anyone with information on this case who would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective may call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information who wants to contact Crime Solvers may call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 23-0042949.