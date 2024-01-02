Top 5 Holiday Light Displays In Southern Maryland Revealed!

Credit: Southern Maryland’s Holly Jolly Light Trail via Facebook

SOUTHERN MARYLAND, Md. – The top five winners of this year’s Southern Maryland Holly Jolly Light Trail have been announced! These light displays dazzled all who viewed them and helped spread some holiday joy.

Coming in first place was Display 13: Smith Family Christmas Display in White Plains! After finding out he and his family had won first place, Matthew D. Smith had this to say on Facebook.

“Thank you to everyone who voted and shared our Christmas display. My family has enjoyed participating in this event every year since moving to SOMD. We are grateful for the contest host for always putting on this wonderful event. We enjoy sharing our love of Christmas with others. Also, thank you to my neighbor for always letting us use his ladder to decorate our home. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!”

Finishing out the top five were Display 24: Candy Cane Christmas, Display 15: Clements Christmas Spectacular, Display 27: Big Sis Lil Sis Christmas, and last but certainly not least, Display 42: Christmas on Richey.

Each year, the Southern Maryland Holly Jolly Light Trail is hosted by The Southside Group of Home Towne Real Estate team. This year had roughly 125 displays registered!

Each of these displays were amazing and everyone who participated should be proud of what they accomplished, which was helping spread holiday spirit to all of Southern Maryland!

