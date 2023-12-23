Credit: Southern Maryland’s Holly Jolly Light Trail via Facebook

SOUTHERN MARYLAND – What better way to celebrate the holiday season, than some family-friendly community competition? The Southside Group of Home Towne Real Estate is holding their 2023 Holly Jolly Light Trail, a community contest to see who has the best Holiday light display in Southern Maryland!

“This community contest brings out the best and brightest holiday and Christmas decoration displays throughout Southern Maryland. It’s a celebration of creativity and imagination as each participant brings their unique style to the table,” the Real Estate group states on the contest’s official page. “Driving through the light trail is like taking a magical journey, filled with colorful lights, cheerful music, and joyous spirits. It’s a family-friendly activity that’s sure to warm your heart and leave you with unforgettable memories. So, grab some hot cocoa and get ready to be dazzled by Southern Maryland’s Holly Jolly Light Trail!”

The first round of community voting started on December 21 and ends on December 23. The Tour Guide Winners, which are listed down below, have already been announced and will automatically advance to Round 2!

Final voting starts on December 24 and concludes on December 27. The winners will be officially announced on December 28.

125 displays throughout Southern Maryland were registered. You can view the full map on the official page by clicking here. You can also view each individual map for each participating county.

Click on your county! Calvert County, St. Mary’s County, Charles County.

Click here to vote for your favorite!

To keep up to date with the contest, click here to follow the contest’s Facebook page.

Click here to visit the official website.

