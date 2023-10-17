CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – The Town of Chesapeake Beach is clarifying a statement Mayor Pat Mahoney made at a recent work session regarding plans to turn the water park into an aquatic center.

Mayor Mahoney suggested the town use the $3.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to move ahead with the project.

After the article was published, many people took to social media to question if that was even allowed.

Holly Kamm is the Town Administrator. She responded by saying this:

“The Town of Chesapeake Beach utilized ARPA funding as a reimbursement of expenses related to the Town’s deputy coverage and the Town’s annual support of emergency services at the North Beach Volunteer Fire Department. However, since the funds for these costs are recurring annual costs, the Town Council tracks the cost savings realized by the use of the ARPA funds for public transparency. When the Mayor suggested the use of ARPA funds for capital improvements at the Water Park, he is referring to funds that the Town has available for use that would not otherwise be available without the reimbursement of public safety expenses through the ARPA funding.”

President Joe Biden signed into law the American Rescue Plan on March 11, 2021, to support the response to COVID-19 public health emergency and its negative impacts on businesses, families, and communities. $65.1 billion dollars of direct and flexible aid was delivered across the country. The U.S. Department of the Treasury divided ARPA allocations into two different categories depending on the size of the city, town, or village receiving funds.

There are plenty of mixed reviews online. While many are sad to see the water park go, others are welcoming the idea of something new.

Mayor Mahoney says the town needs to close the waterpark now and get the aquatic center up and running by 2025.

There will be several opportunities for public input as the town moves through the 8-step process. Those steps include proposals, contracts, design, and funding information. All of the public meetings will be posted on the town’s website.

The next town council meeting is October 19th. The water park is not mentioned on the agenda.

