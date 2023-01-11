Karina Larsen

LA PLATA, Md. – The Town of La Plata announces the hiring of Karina Larsen to the position of Town of La Plata Treasurer. After a thorough search and interview process, the Town Council came together and officially ratified Larsen’s appointment during its meeting on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

“Karina is a familiar face to La Plata, having previously worked eight years as the Town’s Chief Accountant,” said Brent Manuel, Town Manager. “She is a proven local government finance expert, and we are pleased she is coming back to serve our community in this financial leadership position.”

In the Treasurer role, Larsen will be relied upon to perform functions including budgeting, financial planning for infrastructure maintenance and improvements, property tax assessments, and maintaining financial record keeping in compliance with federal, state, and local statutes.

Larsen will start as the Town of La Plata Treasurer on Monday, January 30, 2023.