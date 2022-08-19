LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On August 19, at approximately 1:45 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a tree that fell on one person on Breton Beach Road.

Crews arrived and found an injured 83-year-old man that was struck by the tree.

The patient was unconscious, but breathing. EMS requested a MEDEVAC for the patient.

Firefighters established the landing zone in the front yard of the residence.

MSP Trooper 7 arrived and transported the patient to Capital Region Trauma Center.

