Maryland state police trooper 7
Maryland state police trooper 7

LEONARDTOWN, Md. –  On August 19, at approximately 1:45 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a tree that fell on one person on Breton Beach Road. 

Crews arrived and found an injured 83-year-old man that was struck by the tree.  

The patient was unconscious, but breathing. EMS requested a MEDEVAC for the patient.  

Firefighters established the landing zone in the front yard of the residence. 

MSP Trooper 7 arrived and transported the patient to Capital Region Trauma Center. 

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.  

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com 

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.