Two Flown Out After Serious Two-Vehicle Crash On Three Notch Road 

MECHANICSVILLE Md. – On July 3, at approximately 8:10 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident at intersection of Three Notch Road and Loveville Road.

Crews arrived on the scene and found a two-vehicle motor vehicle accident, with one subject trapped.

Firefighters went to work, stabilizing the vehicles and utilizing the HURST Jaws of Life to extricate the trapped occupant.

The patients were evaluated by EMS and it was determined two patients would need to be transported by MEDEVAC to a Trauma Center.

MSP Trooper 7 transported both patients to the Trauma Center for further evaluation.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com

All photos courtesy of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department