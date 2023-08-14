Two Injured After Collision In Callaway 

CALLAWAY, Md. – On August 14, 2023 at approximately 2:45 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Point Lookout Road at the intersection of Piney Point Road. 

Crews arrived and found the two-vehicle collision with multiple occupants injured.  

Two occupants were evaluated on the scene and transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.

Join the Conversation

1 Comment

  1. It’s a three-way intersection with a stoplight. Apparently it’s still hard for some ‘drivers’ to negotiate.

