Two Injured After Collision In Callaway 

CALLAWAY, Md. – On August 14, 2023 at approximately 2:45 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Point Lookout Road at the intersection of Piney Point Road.

Crews arrived and found the two-vehicle collision with multiple occupants injured.

Two occupants were evaluated on the scene and transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.

