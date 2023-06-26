LA PLATA, Md. – Emergency personnel responded to a single motor vehicle accident on St. Charles Street near Chapman Road on June 26 at approximately 9:50 a.m. First responders found a single vehicle off the roadway in the woods with one occupant unconscious and another injured.

EMS immediately began administering CPR to the unconscious male patient. Shortly after, the patient regained a pulse and was transported to Southern Maryland Hospital Center for further treatment. The second patient, who was injured, was transported to UM Charles Regional Medical Center for medical attention.

The police are continuing their investigation into the cause of the accident.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

