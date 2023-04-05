Two Injured After Serious Two Vehicle Collision In Park Hall

PARK HALL, Md. – On April 5, at approximately 8:42 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Point Lookout Road in the area of Willows Road.

Crews arrived and found two vehicles involved with one off the roadway. One occupant was reportedly heavily trapped and injured. Firefighters quickly extricated the trapped victim and turned over to EMS for care.

EMS evaluated two patients and transported them to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment. One care refusal was signed on the scene.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

