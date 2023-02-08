CALIFORNIA, Md. – On February 8, 2023 at approximately 2:35 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Three Notch Road at the intersection of Old Rolling Road.

Crews arrived and found two vehicles in the southbound lanes with multiple people reportedly injured and trapped. Firefighters removed the doors to extricate the patients.

EMS evaluated the patients on the scene.

Two patients were transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment. The third patient was flown to a local trauma center for care.

SMCSO Alert: All Southbound lanes of Three Notch Road near the intersection with Old Rolling Road are temporarily closed due to a motor vehicle accident. Use alternative routes and expect delays.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

