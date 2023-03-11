Two Juvenile Suspects In Stolen Hyundai Taken Into Custody

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Washington Area Vehicle Enforcement team arrested two suspects who were in a stolen Hyundai. The suspects are two 17-year-old juvenile males of Upper Marlboro.

On March 8, 2023, at approximately 11:30 am, WAVE members observed a Hyundai Elantra that had recently been reported stolen in Prince George’s County on March 3, 2023.

The detectives stopped the car in the area of Kettering Drive and West Branch Drive. Officers took the driver and passenger into custody.

To help prevent vehicle theft, we encourage residents to remove charger cords from their vehicles or at least hide them. Also, consider purchasing a brake pedal club, alarm, or other theft-prevention devices.

The suspects are charged with theft, unauthorized removal of a vehicle, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, and additional charges.

If anyone has information regarding this case, they are urged to contact WAVE detectives at 301-516-3788. Please refer to case 23-0007705.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.