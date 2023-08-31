Two Suspects Involved In Theft Scheme At Big Lots In Lexington Park

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – Between August 17 and August 18, 2023, the two pictured subjects were involved in a theft scheme from Big Lots in Lexington Park.

At this time, it appears the two worked in conjunction with a third identified person, to obtain and return merchandise by fraudulent means.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect and or this incident is asked to contact Deputy D. Absher #405 at Devin.Absher@stmaryscountymd.gov or call 301-475-4200 ext. 8054. Case #44417-23

You can also call Crime Solvers 24/7 at 301-475-3333 or send a text to Crime Solvers at 274637.

Type “Tip239” in the message block and select SEND. After you get a response, continue your conversation.

Note: Tip239 is case sensitive and must be typed in the message block as shown.

With Crime Solvers you never have to give your name. If your information leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.