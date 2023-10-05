LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On Saturday, September 23, 2023, at approximately 6:30 PM, two subjects pictured entered the Kohl’s department store in Lexington Park, MD. Subject #1 placed multiple items in a bag concealed under her dress. Subject #2 placed multiple items in the bag she was carrying. At 6:40 PM, the two subjects left the store, failing to pay for the items.

The females may have been traveling in a silver SUV, possibly a Honda.

The same two subjects are reported to have also committed a similar theft at a Kohl’s store in Virginia two hours before driving to the Lexington Park store.

Anyone with information about the identity of the subjects and/or this incident is asked to contact Cpl. Trevor Teague at trevor.teague@stmaryscountymd.gov or 301-475-4200, ext. 8128.

You can also call Crime Solvers 24/7 at 301-475-3333 or send a text to Crime Solvers at 274637. Type “Tip239” in the message block and select SEND. After you get a response, continue your conversation. Note: Tip239 is case-sensitive and must be typed in the message block as shown.

With Crime Solvers, you never have to give your name. You may be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.