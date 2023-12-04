LA PLATA, Md – On December 3, 2023 at approximately 5:30 p.m., units responded to a two vehicle collision on Mitchell Road in La Plata.

A caller advised that one of the male occupants looked pretty messed up. It was reported that the occupant was breathing but unconscious at the time.

It was confirmed that one occupant was trapped in one of the vehicles and units began to extricate the occupant. The patient was declared as priority 1 but due to the weather all helicopters are down.

The roadway was shutdown at the time for an extended period of time from 301 to Bennett Brae Place.

EMS transported the patient to Capital Region Medical Center to be treated for injuries.

We will provide updates as they become available.

