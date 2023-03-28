Brian Anthony Cave

WALDORF, Md. – Charles County Sheriff’s officers assigned to the Warrant Unit as well as a joint U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force are seeking the whereabouts of Brian Anthony Cave, 28 of Bryans Road. Cave failed to appear in court in November of 2021 for an incident that occurred in 2020 in which he assaulted a female during a domestic dispute and pointed a firearm at the victim.

Cave, who was prohibited from possessing firearms due to a prior felony conviction, was charged with first and second degree assault, felony firearm use in the commission of a violent crime, and other related firearms charges.

Cave is 5’11” and weighs about 160 lbs., and he has a tattoo above his left eye in the temple area. Officers believe he may be in the Baltimore City area.

Anyone with information about Cave’s whereabouts should contact PFC T.J. Rickard at RickardT@ccso.us or 301-752-9258.

Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to Cave’s arrest. The investigation is ongoing.