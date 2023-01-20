Darius Miles and Michael Lynn Davis

TUSCALOOSA, Al. — Alabama men’s basketball player and D.C. native, Darius Miles, and Michael Lynn Davis of Charles County, Maryland have been charged with capital murder in connection to a shooting near the Alabama campus that killed a 23-year-old woman.

Tuscaloosa police Captain Jack Kennedy said the victim is Jamea Harris of the Birmingham area.

She was shot and killed just before 2:00 a.m., on Sunday, January 15, in the Strip off University Boulevard near the Alabama campus.

The shooting occurred after an altercation between the two men and the victim. Police said that after reviewing surveillance footage, and conducting multiple interviews, Miles and Davis were identified as the two suspects involved in the shooting.

Alabama men’s basketball coach Nate Oats held a press conference during which he first offered condolences to Harris’ family, “I just want to start today by offering our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Jamea Jonae Harris. A young woman, daughter and mother, who was taken away way too soon by a senseless act. This is an incredibly sad situation. Our hearts go out to her loved ones. We’re keeping them in our thoughts and prayers as they continue to grieve.”

Oats said with it being a pending investigation there is nothing he can add about Miles’ situation.

Miles was dismissed from the men’s basketball team due to his alleged involvement in the shooting.

On Monday, Miles and Davis appeared in court and according to Tuscaloosa Sheriff’s Office Investigator Brenden Culpepper’s deposition, “Darius Miles admitted to providing Michael Davis with the handgun immediately prior to the shooting.”

A GoFundMe has been created for the victim Jamea Harris and her 5-year-old son.

This case is ongoing, continue to follow for updates.