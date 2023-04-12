Lynda A. Onyema, a psychiatric nurse practitioner, is a new provider at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Group – Behavioral Health.

LA PLATA, Md. – Lynda A. Onyema, NP, recently joined the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Group – Behavioral Health practice and is accepting new patients. Behavioral Health offers diagnosis, professional assistance, and medication management for various mental health conditions such as ADHD, anxiety disorders and autism.

“We are very excited Lynda has joined our Behavioral Health practice. Her expertise, experience, and compassionate nature will provide Charles County with the high-quality mental health services that our community deserves,” said Stephen Smith, MD, Chief Medical Officer for UM Charles Regional Medical Center.

Onyema joins Gbemisola “Victoria” Adebayo, NP, also a psychiatric health provider, at the growing behavioral health practice.

Onyema began her health care career as a nursing assistant at the Hebrew Home of Greater Washington. Over the next 11 years, she held a nursing position at Fort Washington Rehabilitation before changing her career focus to behavioral health. Since then, she has worked in the behavioral health departments of the International Association of Fire Fighters Center of Excellence for Behavioral Health and hospitals in Maryland and Northern Virginia, including an in-patient adolescent psychiatric unit.

“I decided to pursue a career in mental health because of my personal experiences with a loved one,” said Onyema. “Having my background as a bedside and behavioral health registered nurse for years, I have developed empathy and compassion for patients dealing with mental health issues. This gives me the opportunity to offer life-changing support during challenging times.”

Onyema treats patients with psychiatric health conditions including, but not limited to, depression, anxiety, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and ADHD. She examines, assesses and diagnoses the mental health needs of her patients, and provides education and medication management.

“Patients should come to me for compassionate, holistic treatment options so they can maintain normal day-to-day activities within the community,” Onyema said.

UM Charles Regional Medical Group – Behavioral Health offers professional assistance and medication management for a wide range of mental health conditions, assisting patients age 10 and older. Call 301-609-5445 for more information.