CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – Lori Parsons, Emergency Department Case Manager, has been awarded the Shining Star for Patient Safety. Lori went above and beyond to ensure a confused patient’s safe return home when they could not identify family members of their own accord.

She went out into the community and photographed houses and streets in order to help the patient remember and piece together enough information to find their family. Once reunited, she educated caregivers on how they can ensure patients have this critical identification information on their person in case of emergencies.

Thank you, Lori, for your dedicated efforts and compassionate service to our patients!