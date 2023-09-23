Up Close With Uncle Kracker At Potomac Gardens!

COLTONS POINT, Md. – Potomac Gardens is known as a great entertainment venue in Southern Maryland. Located in the “7D” or 7th District in St. Mary’s County, it’s an easy place to go for big names in music! A hidden gem, their historic location was built in 1936, sitting close to the Potomac River – a gorgeous area near St. Clements Museum and Island.

September 14, 2023, they brought rockstar act, Uncle Kracker, to their stage. According to Angie Wathen, one of the owners of Potomac Gardens, “We wanted to keep it more intimate, like back in the 90s, to give a personal and nostalgic feeling to everyone who attended.” With approximately 350 tickets sold, it gave that feeling of enjoying the music with your close friends.

The evening opened with an amazing group of young musicians, the Pathless, from Great Mill High School. Everyone was blown away by their talent and swayed to their classic and new rock chords. Keep your eyes open for this group, they’ll be household names in no time!

The next act, Meg Phillips Music, hails from Florida, and the singer’s voice was bold and clear; her voice filled the air with sweet soul and bluesy sounds.

The anticipation of Uncle Kracker taking the stage rippled through the crowd. Being so close to a musician that everyone has followed for two decades formed excitement that was palpable.

Once he stepped into the spotlight, the audience went wild. They sang along to their favorite hits, danced, and rocked on until the very end.

Potomac Gardens has many more surprises coming up, so make sure you follow them!

