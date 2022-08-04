HOLLYWOOD, Md. — The Membership of the Hollywood VFD is pleased to announce the return of their Annual Carnival.

After several meetings and discussions with our Membership, Ladies Auxiliary, and other groups within the community, we have decided to continue with our 2022 Carnival from Friday August 12th through Sunday August 14th.

One of the major changes we have made is to run the Carnival from 5pm to 9pm each evening.

Our Boys and Girls Bike Raffle will be announced at 8:30pm each evening with nightly prizes to follow after.

All Games and Rides will be shut down at 9pm each night.

We are working closely with numerous local agencies including the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office to enhance the Safety and Security of all of our Guests, Members, and our Families that will be attending the Carnival.

From the beginning, the Safety and Security of everyone attending the Carnival has been our number one priority.

Along with changing the times, we have decided to remove some gambling games from the Carnival to make this event a more family friendly atmosphere.

Surgical Masks will be the ONLY Face Coverings allowed on the property.

Please mark your calendars for the return of our Annual Carnival.

Friday, August 12th 5pm – 9pm

Saturday, August 13th 5pm – 9pm

Sunday, August 14th 5pm – 9pm

We would also like to take this opportunity to thank everyone in our community for your support over the last couple of weeks. We operate our Department mostly by donations and fund raisers from and with our Community.

Without your continued support, we would not be able to provide this high quality, lifesaving service to Hollywood and surrounding Communities with the best tools and equipment out there.

Respectfully,

Membership of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department