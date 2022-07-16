HOLLYWOOD, Md. – On July 15, 2022, at approximately 11 p.m., a shooting was reported at the Hollywood carnival grounds located at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department.

After shots were fired, fire department personnel were instructed to evacuate the scene immediately.

Crews discovered two victims who were reportedly shot including a young adult male, approximately 20 years old. One member of the fire department also sustained injuries, however, they later signed a refusal for additional medical assistance. There were reportedly 4 patients in total.

One patient received cpr while being transported to St. Mary’s Hospital, with another transported to a trauma center via Trooper 7.

Maryland State Police Trooper 7 requested a shut down of Three Notch Road from Rescue Lane to Hollywood Road for medevacs.

The Birdies Convenience store was also shut down, which was also related to the incident.

No suspect has been apprehended at this time.

This is an ongoing situation, we will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com