Upper Marlboro Man Charged With Killing His Brother

Harun Jackson

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit charged a man with the murder of his brother. The suspect is 41-year-old Harun Jackson of Upper Marlboro. He’s charged with the fatal stabbing of 48-year-old David Grant of Upper Marlboro.

On October 24, 2023, at approximately 1:45 am, officers responded to a home in the 4700 block of Captain Bayne Court in the unincorporated section of Upper Marlboro for the report of a stabbing. The victim was located inside suffering from stab wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed Jackson stabbed his brother during a dispute.

Jackson is charged with first and second-degree murder and related charges. He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 23-0063159.