CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District (USACE), awarded a contract in August 2022 (W912DR22C0037) to White Lake Dock & Dredge, Inc. for the South Jetty Rehabilitation and Maintenance Dredging Contract in Fishing Creek, located in Chesapeake Beach, MD.

The dredging portion of the contract was completed with subsequent surveys verifying that approximately 28,000 cubic yards of dredged material was removed from the Fishing Creek federal channel. The USACE determined that the costs incurred during the dredging portion of the contract exceeded the original survey estimates used for budgeting purposes. The USACE subsequently conducted an internal review and determined that the remaining funds will not support the required specifications to rehab the south jetty portion of the Fishing Creek project.

On June 2, 2023, the USACE terminated the work under contract W912DR22C0037. The contractor will be instructed to remove all materials and equipment from the project location.

The Town has been notified by the USACE that future work is dependent on receiving additional project funds. The USACE expects to request additional funds to allow for completion of the south jetty rehabilitation in future fiscal years.