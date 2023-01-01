Vehicle Fire In Scotland Under Investigation

SCOTLAND, Md. – On January 1, 2023 at approximately 9:37 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a vehicle fire in the 49900 block of Cornfield Harbor Road.

Crews arrived on the scene and found an abandoned Mercedees-Benz fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters quickly had the fire under control.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com