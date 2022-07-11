Vehicle Found Burned To the Ground In Waldorf

WALDORF, Md. – On July 8, 2022, a vehicle fire was reported at 12065 Forgotten Farm Place.

The fire was first discovered by a passerby.

At approximately 5:50 a.m., police arrived on the scene to find the two door Infiniti G35, completely burned and self-extinguished.

No Fire Department response was needed. The total estimated vehicle loss is $ 5,000.

No injuries or arrests have been reported. The cause of the fire was incendiary and remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6832.

We will continue to provide any additional updates that we receive.

