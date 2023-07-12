CLINTON, Md. – Detectives with the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit have assumed the investigation into a shooting that occurred in June in Clinton. The victim is 31-year-old Ranmone Tolbert of Washington, DC. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

On June 24, 2023, at approximately 8:30 pm, officers responded to the 12400 block of Piscataway Road for a welfare check. Once on scene, officers located Tolbert outside suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased on July 8, 2023.

Detectives are working to identify a suspect(s) and determine a motive.

Anyone with information on this case who would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective may call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information who wants to contact Crime Solvers may call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 23-0037087.