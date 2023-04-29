Viking Axe Throwing Offers An Experience Like No Other

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Kraig Eriksen is from the Finger Lakes Region of New York, while Cori Erisksen is from Southern Ontario Canada. After living just three hours apart from one another for many years, they finally met in Southern Maryland in 2008. Now, the couple has four children and a granddaughter. They also are the owners of one of the most unique experiences in Southern Maryland, Viking Axe Throwing.

Last spring, the Eriksens started Viking Axe Throwing as a “hobby” with just two small lanes. However, in September of 2022, the Eriksons left their day jobs and decided to pursue the business full-time. They hosted a grand opening along with an expansion of their previous set up. Viking Axe Throwing now hosts eight lanes including a brand new projectile lane.

So what type of weapons does Viking Axe Throwing offer? Pretty much anything you can think of.

Viking Axe Throwing allows customers to throw not only axes, but knives, shurikens (throwing stars), machetes, shovels, bows, recurve bows, crossbows (50 – 120 lbs), riot guns (co2 training guns), co2 BB guns, airsoft, paintball, and fully automated co2 guns.

Kraig, who is the Axe Master and prides himself on making certain everyone lands any weapon they choose, has always been interested in weaponry and used to throw hatchets with his Norwegian grandmother as a child.

Cori, who is Axe Coordinator and Business Manager, has always loved event and party planning, which is now one of her main roles for the business.

After years of working opposite schedules, they were looking to find a small business that they could run together to spend more time with each other. A place where their children could join them in the fun.

The Eriksens stated that their favorite part about running the business is “turning challenging families and customers into our happy, satisfied friends.” The Erisksens love to show everyone how fun and easy it actually is.

“We have found that people of all ages respond to and love this sport,” Cori told TheBayNet.com. “We have also come to realize that axe throwing is therapeutic for children and adults that are on the spectrum. Our oldest son who is on the spectrum thoroughly enjoys axe throwing. We welcome all to our venue, our clubs and our league.”

In the future, Viking Axe Throwing plans on adding many new additions such as a rage room, miniature golf, indoor lanes, more locations, and additional mobile units.

That’s right, if you’re out and about at any of the events going on in Southern Maryland, you might be able to spot the Viking Axe Throwing mobile unit and give it a try.

The next event that will host the mobile unit is the Spring Festival taking place from May 4th through the 7th at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds.

Of course, you can always visit their physical location as well, which is located at Brudergarten at Shepherds Old Field Market in Leonardtown.

To learn more about the business, you can visit their website here. You can also contact them via email at cori@vikingaxethrowingandrentals.com. You can also give them a call at 240-346-9654.

