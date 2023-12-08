OXON HILL, Md. – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred early this morning in Prince George’s County.

The deceased pedestrian is identified as Kerri Snead, 32, of Virginia. She was pronounced deceased on the scene. One occupant traveling with the victim was uninjured in the crash. A dog, traveling with the victim and occupant, was also struck in the crash and passed away.

The driver of a Hyundai Elantra involved in the crash was transported by ambulance to the University of Maryland Capital Regional Medical Center in Largo, Maryland for treatment of their injuries. No charges are being filed at this time.

Shortly before 3 a.m. this morning, troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded to the area of Outer Loop Interstate 495 at Allentown Road for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian. According to a preliminary investigation, the victim’s vehicle was traveling south on the Inner Loop of I-495 at Allentown Road, when it began to experience a mechanical issue. Snead, the other occupant, and the dog, got out of the vehicle and attempted to cross the Outer Loop when Snead and the dog were struck by the Hyundai.

The northbound lanes of I-495 at Allentown Boulevard were closed for more than 4 hours following the crash. The Maryland State Police Crash Team responded to the scene and are leading the investigation. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.