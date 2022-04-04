LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County invites citizens interested in volunteering to apply to serve on various Boards, Committees and Commissions. Detailed descriptions of the multiple boards and membership applications are available online at https://www.stmarysmd.com/boards/. All applications must include a resume and be submitted no later than May 13, 2022.

Vacancies:

Adult Public Guardianship Review Board

Agriculture, Seafood & Forestry Commission

Airport Advisory Board

Commission for Women

Commission on Aging

Commission on the Environment

Commission on People with Disabilities

Economic Development Commission

Ethics Commission

Human Relations Commission

Local Management Board

Recreation & Parks Board

Social Service Board

Transportation Advisory Committee

Wicomico Shores Golf Course Advisory Board

The following vacancies have special requirements:

Building Code Board of Appeals – Must have a background in the building or trade industry

Electrical Examiners Board – Must be a licensed electrician

Historic Preservation Commission – Discipline of architecture, architectural history, history or archaeology.

Metropolitan Commission (2 vacancies) – Applicants must live in the 2nd & 9th or in the 7th District

Sheriff’s Office Retirement Plan Board – Must have a financial background Interested citizens can download an application from the county’s website or call Diane Gleissner at (301) 475-4200 ext. 1707 for more information