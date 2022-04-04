LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County invites citizens interested in volunteering to apply to serve on various Boards, Committees and Commissions. Detailed descriptions of the multiple boards and membership applications are available online at https://www.stmarysmd.com/boards/. All applications must include a resume and be submitted no later than May 13, 2022.
Vacancies:
Adult Public Guardianship Review Board
Agriculture, Seafood & Forestry Commission
Airport Advisory Board
Commission for Women
Commission on Aging
Commission on the Environment
Commission on People with Disabilities
Economic Development Commission
Ethics Commission
Human Relations Commission
Local Management Board
Recreation & Parks Board
Social Service Board
Transportation Advisory Committee
Wicomico Shores Golf Course Advisory Board
The following vacancies have special requirements:
Building Code Board of Appeals – Must have a background in the building or trade industry
Electrical Examiners Board – Must be a licensed electrician
Historic Preservation Commission – Discipline of architecture, architectural history, history or archaeology.
Metropolitan Commission (2 vacancies) – Applicants must live in the 2nd & 9th or in the 7th District
Sheriff’s Office Retirement Plan Board – Must have a financial background Interested citizens can download an application from the county’s website or call Diane Gleissner at (301) 475-4200 ext. 1707 for more information