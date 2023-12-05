Waldorf Family Displaced After Apartment Fire

WALDORF, Md. — On December 4, 2023, at approximately 5:23 p.m., fire and rescue personnel responded to a structure fire in the 4100 block of Falcon Place in Hunters Run Apartments. A caller advised that curtains were on fire in the apartment.

Crews arrived to find a two-story apartment building showing flames. Fortunately, the family of two adults and 3 children managed to escape without any injuries.

Firefighters quickly began extinguishing the fire upon entering the home. They continued to search for hot spots and prevent any further extension of the fire. Crews secured the power to the home, ensuring the safety of the surrounding area.

The American Red Cross has been contacted to provide assistance to the displaced family.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal has been notified and requested to the scene to continue investigation.

This is a developing story, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

