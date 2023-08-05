Waldorf Native Serves Aboard U.S. Navy Warship In Pearl Harbor

Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anna-Liesa Hussey,

Navy Office of Community Outreach

PEARL HARBOR – Petty Officer 2nd Class Aaron Young-Oliveira, a native of Waldorf, Maryland, is serving aboard USS Chung-Hoon, a U.S. Navy warship operating out of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

Young-Oliveira, a 2019 graduate of North Point High School, joined the Navy three years ago.

“I joined the Navy because I needed a way to start a career,” said Young-Oliveira. “College wasn’t really an option at that point in my life.”

Today, Young-Oliveira relies upon skills and values similar to those found in Waldorf to succeed in the military.

“Growing up, my parents taught me that if I didn’t want to do something more than once, that I needed to get it done right the first time,” said Young-Oliveira. “This is big in the Navy. Getting it done right the first time is the expectation.”

USS Chung-Hoon is a guided-missile destroyer that provides a wide range of warfighting capabilities. The destroyer is a multi-mission ship that can operate independently or as part of a larger group of ships at sea. The ship is equipped with tomahawk missiles, torpedoes, guns and a phalanx close-in weapons system.

More than 300 sailors serve aboard USS Chung-Hoon. Their jobs are highly specialized, requiring both dedication and skill. The jobs range from maintaining engines to handling weaponry along with a multitude of other assignments that keep the ship mission-ready at all times, according to Navy officials.

With 90 percent of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to trained sailors and a strong Navy.

“Our mission remains timeless – to provide our fellow citizens with nothing less than the very best Navy: fully combat ready at all times, focused on warfighting excellence, and committed to superior leadership at every single level,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “This is our calling. And I cannot imagine a calling more worthy.”

Serving in the Navy means Young-Oliveira is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on strengthening alliances, modernizing capabilities, increasing capacities and maintaining military readiness in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“The Navy, along with our allies, supports national security by defending freedom, preserving economic prosperity, and keeping the seas open and free for countries around the world,” said Young-Oliveira.

Young-Oliveira and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.

“My proudest accomplishment so far has been completing a deployment,” said Young-Oliveira. “I never imagined myself in that environment and what it would take to get there, so I’m proud of myself for persevering through it.”

As Young-Oliveira and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

“Serving in the Navy means I have the opportunity to protect our nation,” said Young-Oliveira. “In return, the Navy trains me in a trade and offers free college. I’m here to build a career for myself. If I want to stay in, I have that option. However, if I don’t want to stay in, the Navy has given me the skills to continue building my career as a civilian.”

Young-Oliveira is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I’d like to thank my mom for supporting me, not only as a kid but also while I was transitioning into the Navy,” added Young-Oliveira. “I also want to thank my dad for guiding me into the Navy, because Lord knows he didn’t want me to join the Army. Lastly, I want to thank my wife for supporting me and pushing me to be better.”