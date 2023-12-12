Webster Outlying Field Road Repairs Complete

ST. INIGOES, Md. – Naval Air Station Patuxent River announced today that the Webster Outlying Field culvert repair project has been successfully completed. As a result, Villa Road has reopened to traffic around Webster Field along the river.

The front gate at Webster Outlying Field is now open during weekdays, allowing traffic to reach all parts of the base. However, it is important to note that the back gate will operate in Automatic Vehicle Gate (AVG) mode until further notice.

For more information and updates, please visit Naval Air Station Patuxent River website.

