WALDORF, Md. – In celebration of its grand reopening in Charles County this Saturday, Wendy’s of Waldorf, MD (Grand Opening Tentative Date 4/30) is awarding the first 100 customers with free food for a year*!

Wend American Group, a subsidiary of Flynn Restaurant Group, has wrapped up these remodels, which display a fresh, enhanced look and feel, featuring:

Brighter dining areas with multiple seating options, including private booths, cozy lounge seating and a Wi-Fi bar

New Coca-Cola® Freestyle® beverage dispensers that allow customers to customize their drink choices

More modern and contemporary designs

*Remodeled location is 3355 Leonardtown Rd. Waldorf, MD 20601.