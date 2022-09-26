Wheeler Sentenced For Narcotics Offense

Steven Terrell Wheeler

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On September 26, 2022, Steven Terrell Wheeler, 27, of Beltsville, MD, was sentenced in Calvert County Circuit to 12 years imprisonment for the crime of possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

He also received an additional 7 years for a violation of probation in a 2020 assault case, for a total sentence of 19 years.

Wheeler was initially arrested for violating a protective order in an unrelated case and taken to the County Detention Center.

Once there, he was found to be in possession of $3,053.00, 58 baggies containing 16 ½ grams of crack cocaine, and 1 bag containing 23 grams of cocaine powder.

Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey wishes to thank Senior State’s Attorney Lee Ann Bell for her outstanding work on this case.

In addition to the prison sentence, the State is seeking forfeiture of the money.