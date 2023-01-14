White Plains Couple Welcomes First Baby Of 2023 At UM Charles Regional Medical Center

Harper Derrick Jackson was born to Diamond and Mike Jackson of White Plains at 8:14 a.m. on Jan. 3, making him the first 2023 baby born at UM Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata.

While he was late as a first baby of the new year at the hospital, his birth was two weeks early, according to the Jacksons. At 5 lbs., 2 oz. and 18.8 inches, the healthy Harper joins 5-year-old brother Parker.

His mother, Diamond, also celebrated a birthday the day before, giving the Jackson family multiple reasons to celebrate.