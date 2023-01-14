White Plains Couple Welcomes First Baby Of 2023 At UM Charles Regional Medical Center
White Plains Couple Welcomes First Baby Of 2023 At UM Charles Regional Medical Center
Harper Derrick Jackson was born to Diamond and Mike Jackson of White Plains at 8:14 a.m. on Jan. 3, making him the first 2023 baby born at UM Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata.

LA PLATA, Md. – UM Charles Regional Medical Center’s first birth of 2023 was Harper Derrick Jackson, who was born to Diamond and Mike Jackson of White Plains at 8:14 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

While he was late as a first baby of the new year at the hospital, his birth was two weeks early, according to the Jacksons. At 5 lbs., 2 oz. and 18.8 inches, the healthy Harper joins 5-year-old brother Parker.

His mother, Diamond, also celebrated a birthday the day before, giving the Jackson family multiple reasons to celebrate.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *