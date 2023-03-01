William Benson “Bill” Wagoner, 90 of California, MD, passed away on February 23, 2023 at his home with his loving family at his side. He lived 90 full years and enjoyed his life!

He was born November 28, 1932 to William Benson Wagoner and Florence Hathorn Wagoner in Ridgway Pennsylvania. He grew up as the middle child, lived on the side of a mountain and enjoyed hiking, sledding, and playing in the woods with his brother and sister. He always said he had a good childhood. He played football at Ridgeway High School. He lost his parents as a young adult and felt fortunate to have his Aunt Kel to love him.

Bill started college and then joined the US Air Force and supported the Korean conflict. Upon completing his service, he attended Penn State University. A friend at college asked Bill to “keep an eye” on his girlfriend during a school break- Bill agreed to the task, however, Bill ended up falling for the girl. That young blonde freshman girl was the love of his life, Alice! The couple ended up marrying on 6/25/1960 and celebrated over 62 years of marriage!

Both Bill and Alice graduated from Penn State University. His degree was in Psychology.

Bill liked watching Penn State play football. His children learned from him how to yell at the television screen, trying to cheer on and coach, from the living room “his” favorite teams to win! (whether Basketball, baseball, football-college, and Pro) There were several loud gamedays at the Wagoner home!

Bill and Alice owned their first house in Harrisburg, PA where Bill worked for the State government. The couple had their first two children there. Bill was offered a government job at what was described as a small military base, in a rural area of Maryland- NAS Patuxent River. He only expected the job to last a couple of years. (59 years later and Bill hoped he could be considered from “The County”, even though he wasn’t born here. He was very proud of this County.) The family relocated to Great Mills and the couple made many friends. The family grew when the last 2 girls were born, and they built a home in a different subdivision finally settling in their current home in California, Maryland.

Bill became the Director of the Civilian Personnel Department (later HR) and travelled with work to destinations like Hawaii, Japan as well as Worchester, PA, Virginia Beach, Trenton NJ, and DC. He was quite involved with engineer recruitment and the NAVAIR alignment. Bill worked for the Federal government for over 45 years. After retirement, he worked briefly for the MIL corporation.

Bill started volunteering upon arrival to the County for such community programs as The March of Dimes, The American Cancer Society, and later Christmas in April & St. Mary’s Hospital and his volunteerism continued as long as he could. He was the president of the PTA at Greenview Knolls Elementary School, he also helped coach his son’s baseball team. He was a member of the Elks Club, a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and was an active board member of the Lexington Park Rotary Club. Bill served on the board of the Cedar Point Federal Credit Union for over 40 years and was the President of the CPFCU board for over a decade. He was also involved in the Pax River Museum. Bill was on the St. Mary’s County Board of Education for over 10 years!

The couple have been members of Immaculate Heart of Mary church since moving to St. Mary’s County in the 60’s. Bill strived to be a good Christian man his entire life.

Bill and Alice were fortunate to be able to travel with friends to Europe and took a couple of European River cruises, and several Cruises to the Caribbean and a land and sea Cruise to Alaska. Bill liked their many family vacations- to Florida, Ocean City, North and South Carolina seaside and Sandbridge, VA.

Bill wanted his family close and reached out and visited all four of his children, and his brother & sister as often as possible. He adored his wife, his 4 children, his 10 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren and their families. He maintained a good relationship with his PA & Kentucky family too.

Bill is survived by his ever-devoted wife, Alice (Mary Alice Roith) Wagoner; his children, Joy A. Robertson (Terry) of Lusby, Maryland, William B. Wagoner III (Pamela) of Afton, VA., Susan R. Wagoner (Kim) of Great Mills, Maryland, and Karen C. Hicks (Robert) of Loveville, MD. His grandchildren; Jaime Schlangen (John) of Richmond, Minnesota, Kelsey Robertson (Craig) of Concord, North Carolina, Jacob Robertson (Dawn) of Hollywood, MD, Sarah Wagoner of Baltimore, MD, William Wagoner (Tiffany), of Jessup, MD, Benjamin-Wagoner- 18 & Delaney Wagoner-Gosnell-13 of Great Mills, MD, Paige Hicks-17 and Norah Hicks-11 of Loveville, MD and his great-grandchildren: Jason-18 and Jake-17 of Richmond, MN; Spencer, 10, Pheonix-1 and Bensen- 5 months old in Concord, NC and Jacob William Robertson II- 6 months old in Hollywood, MD. He is also survived by his brother, James H. Wagoner (Patty) of Owensboro, Kentucky as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.

Bill is proceeded in death by his parents: William and Florence Wagoner; his sister, Lois Bryndel and his grandson, Thomas Robertson, along with other extended family.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 11:00 a.m., at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 22375 Three Notch Road, Lexington Park, MD 20653. Interment will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 339, Lexington Park, MD and St. Vincent DePaul at IHM, 22375 Three Notch Road, Lexington Park, MD 20653.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.