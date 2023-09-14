Justin Tyler Dunbar

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling announced today that Justin Tyler Dunbar, 34, of Grantsburg, Wisconsin, was sentenced to 20 years in the Division of Corrections, with ten years of active incarceration to serve in prison. Mr. Dunbar was convicted of three counts of felony sexual offense on the same child, with each act occurring on October 17, 2022.

A St. Mary’s County jury convicted Mr. Dunbar following a three-day jury trial in May 2023. Mr. Dunbar was sentenced as follows: Sex Offense Third Degree – sentenced to the maximum penalty of ten years in prison.

Sex Offense Third Degree – sentenced to ten years, suspended, to run consecutive; and

Sex Offense Third Degree – sentenced to ten years, suspended, to run consecutive.

Mr. Dunbar must register as a sex offender for life and will be subject to lifetime sexual offender supervision.

The Maryland Sentencing Guidelines called for a sentence between a range of three months and four years. At sentencing, the State requested Mr. Dunbar to 30 years of active incarceration in prison, all to run consecutively, which is the maximum penalty by law.

Detective James Bare of the Criminal Investigation Division of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office was the lead investigator.

Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Proctor, Chief of the Special Victims Unit, prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of St. Mary’s County.

The Honorable Joseph M. Stanalonis presided over the case.