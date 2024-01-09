WALDORF, Md. – On January 8 at 7:54 a.m., officers responded to an urgent care facility in Waldorf after receiving calls about a woman in the parking lot who picked up her child, lifted the child over her head and slammed the child, age 7, down onto the asphalt.

Witnesses quickly got to the child and placed the child in their car to keep the child safe until officers arrived.

When officers arrived, the woman was combative. Officers were able to establish a rapport and begin to de-escalate the situation. Another officer checked on the child who had severe injuries.

As officers were attempting to arrest the woman, she bit three officers. She was eventually subdued and transported to a hospital where she was medically cleared.

The child was transported to a hospital with severe head trauma. The woman was charged with first-degree child abuse causing serious physical injuries, first-degree assault, and second-degree assault.

To protect the identity of the child, the woman’s name is not being released. Officer Snyder and Detective Sapienza are investigating.

