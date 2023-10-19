GREENBELT, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is actively investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian that occurred Tuesday evening in Greenbelt. The deceased pedestrian’s name will be released once his family is notified.

On October 17, 2023, at approximately 9:20 pm, officers responded to the 7500 block of Greenbelt Road.

The preliminary investigation revealed the rider of a scooter was traveling eastbound on Greenbelt Road, when for reasons under investigation, struck the pedestrian in the roadway. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on the scene. The striking driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Prince George’s County Police Department investigates fatal crashes that occur in the city of Greenbelt.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case number 23-0061933.