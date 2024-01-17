WALDORF, Md. – We are happy to be back after a week of sickness-induced hiatus! Thank you for sticking with us through it. Every week The ArtsFam Podcast provides a list of fun things you can do this week right here in SoMD. Without further ado, here we go!

KARMA Band

Where? Apehangers Bar & Grill at 9100 Crain Highway Bel Alton, MD

When? January 20th

What to Expect? A brand new 70s,80s, and 90s rock cover band will be playing their debut gig. Ages 18+

For more information and tickets, please visit their website here.

Wait Until Dark

Where? The Port Tobacco Players at 508 Charles Street La Plata, MD

When? January 19th – February 4th

What to Expect? PTP’s newest production of the famous thriller play.

For more information, click here.

S.T.E.A.M. PUNKS: Creature Features

Where? Calvert Library at 850 Costley Way Prince Frederick, MD

When? January 18th

What to Expect? The beginning of a three month long series for young zoologists in grades K-5.

For more information and tickets, click here.

Kids’ DIY Workshop

Where? Lowe’s in La Plata, Waldorf, and California

When? January 20th

What to Expect? A free DIY toolbox event for the family to enjoy.

For more information, click here.

Targeting Lighthouses: Civil War on the Potomac River

Where? Leonardtown Library at 23630 Hayden Farm Lane Leonardtown, MD

When? January 23rd

What to Expect? An evening exploring the conditions on the Potomac River during the Civil War.

For more information, click here.

All County MS/HS Jazz Concert

Where? Patuxent High School at 12485 Southern Connector Blvd Lusby, MD

When? January 24th

What to Expect? As the name suggests, an evening of music by our future jazz musicians.

For more information, click here.

Wildgood Band

Where? Port of Leonardtown Winery at 23190 Newtowne Neck Rd Leonardtown, MD

When? January 20th

What to Expect? A high energy, part pop/rock band while enjoying a nice glass of locally made wine!

For more information, click here.

Twin Beach Players 2024 Youth Troupe Open House

Where? The Boys & Girls Club at 9021 Daytona Avenue North Beach, MD

When? January 20th

What to Expect? Learn more about the youth theatre programs of North Beach.

For more information, click here.

Dinner & A Movie – The Menu

Where? No Thyme To Cook at 14624 Solomons Island Rd S Solomons, MD

When? January 20th

What to Expect? A screening of a movie with a Chef-curated three course menu to accompany it.

For more information, click here.

Kids’ Night Out Glow Mini Golf Madness

Where? My Gym at 23415 Three Notch Road Unit 2022 California, MD

When? January 20th

What to Expect? A 3.5 hour evening of fun for the kiddos so that their parents can have a fun night out too.

For more information, click here.

In this week’s episode of The ArtsFam Podcast, hosts Lindsey Pommerenck and James LePore interviewed the owner of the Feline Felon’s Cat Cafe, Christine Gonzales, and her right hand woman, Kaitlin Wesson. Topics covered included events held at the cafe, what it’s like to take care of 20+ cats at a time, a funny feline tale, and more!

Have an event or information that you think the SoMD community would benefit from hearing about on the podcast? Contact us here:

Email: Lindsey@theartsfam.com

Instagram: @wearetheartsfam

Facebook: The ArtsFam

Or comment on this article or any social media posts connected to this episode!

Join us next Wednesday on The ArtsFam Podcast, and every Wednesday thereafter for a new episode with a brand new list of fun things to do in SoMD and a different guest!