14-Year-Old Killed In Leonardtown Serious Motor Vehicle Collision

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On July 16, 2023, at 2:54 PM police and emergency services were dispatched to a reported head-on motor vehicle collision with injuries in the area of the twenty-two thousand block of Newtowne Neck Road in Leonardtown, Maryland.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene and observed a 2013 black Kia Rio and a 2015 silver Dodge Durango that were the involved vehicles. The Dodge Durango was being operated by Jacob Matthew Jones, age 39 of Glen Burnie, Maryland. Taylor Lee Jones, age 27 of Glen Burnie and a juvenile were passengers in the Durango. All three occupants were transported to an area hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

The Kia Rio was operated by a juvenile male who was flown to an area hospital with non-life- threatening injuries. Also in the Kia Rio was a passenger identified as Hunter Sansbury (14y/o) who was pronounced deceased at the scene. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collison Reconstruction Unit has assumed this investigation.

The preliminary investigation has revealed the Kia Rio was travelling north on Newtowne Neck Road as it approached a curve in the roadway, crossed the center line and collided with the Dodge Durango at the crest of a hill. The crash caused the Kia Rio to roll over and the vehicle came to rest on its side in the southbound lane. At this time vehicle speed and weather conditions appear to be factors in the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or any events leading up to it, and has not already provided a statement, is asked to contact Cpl. Vincent Pontorno at 301-475-4200 ext. 2337 or email vincent.pontorno@stmaryscountymd.gov