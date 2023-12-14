14th Annual Maritime Performance Series Returns To Calvert Marine Museum!

SOLOMONS, Md. – Tickets are available now for the 14th Annual Maritime Performance Series at the Calvert Marine Museum. Guests will delight in the harmonious talent each of these groups brings to the stage. Performances are in the museum’s Harms Gallery starting at 7 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m. with beer and wine for sale. Tickets are $20 online at Winter/Spring 2024 Maritime Performance Series | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website, and $25 at the door.

Friday, Jan. 19 – DICK HENSOLD and PATSY O’BRIEN

Dick Hensold is one of the leading Northumbrian smallpipers in North America, and Patsy O’Brien is a singer, songwriter and guitarist from County Cork in Ireland. Music born from the age-old traditions of Ireland, Scotland, England, and Cape Breton is given new life in the hands of two of its Master musicians, delivering an evening of songs, tunes, and stories that have stood the test of time.

Friday, Feb. 23 – THE BURNETT SISTERS BAND The Burnett Sisters Band, based in Boone, North Carolina, consists of five members who create a unique blend of energetic music in the old-time, folk, classic country, and bluegrass traditions. Establishing themselves as a gospel family band, sisters’ Anissa, Sophia, and Anneli began singing and playing together at local venues and churches. With the addition of banjoist and Tennessee native Justin Alexander and Geary Allen from London, England, the band is recognized for its highly entertaining, engaging, and enthralling performances driven by haunting sibling harmony and precise musicianship.

Friday, April 12 – CLAUDE BOURBON Claude Bourbon is known throughout Europe and America for amazing guitar performances that takes blues, Spanish, and Middle Eastern stylings into uncharted territories. Claude’s inimitable style incorporates all five digits on each hand dancing independently but in unison, plucking, picking, and strumming at such speed and precision that his fingers often seem to melt into a blur. For the majority of his audience, it is an experience that compels them to return again and again to hear and watch him play, as his fingers lightly dance over the strings of his guitar.

Friday, April 26 – THE BENJIE PORECKI TRIO The Benjie Porecki Trio pays homage to jazz as one of the true American art forms. The trio renders classic jazz standards with fire and intensity. Keyboardist Benjie Porecki, drummer Mark Prince, and Zack Pride on bass create a joyful experience in toe-tapping- funky-jazz, brilliantly painted rifts, melancholy ballads, and searing drum solos.

For more information on the Maritime Performance Series, please contact 410-326-2042, ext. 8080 or email Laura.Cole@calvertcountymd.gov.