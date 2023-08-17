EDGEWATER, Md. — A 15-year-old male from Washington, DC has been charged in connection with an armed carjacking that occurred in Edgewater on June 24, 2023.

The victim, an elderly female, was sitting in her vehicle in the driveway of her residence when she was approached by three black males and one black female. The suspects began to bang on the victim’s windows, and one of the male suspects produced a black handgun and pointed it at the victim.

The victim got out of the vehicle, and the black female suspect took the victim’s purse. The suspects pushed the victim to the ground, got into her vehicle, and fled toward Mitchells Chance Road. The victim suffered minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Southern District detectives identified and charged one of the suspects involved in this carjacking through investigative means on August 14, 2023. The investigation is open and ongoing in an effort to identify the other suspects involved. Detectives ask that anyone with information contact 410-222-1960 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.