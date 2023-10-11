16-Year-Old Fatally Shot In Prince George’s County

FORT WASHINGTON, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal shooting in Fort Washington.

The victim has been identified as 16-year-old Elijah Fletcher of Fort Washington. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

On October 9, 2023, at approximately 5:40 pm, officers responded to the 8300 block of Indian Head Highway for the report of a shooting. Fletcher was located inside a building suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives are working to determine a motive and identify a suspect(s).

Anyone with information on this case who would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective may call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information who wants to contact Crime Solvers may call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 23-0060167.