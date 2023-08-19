LEXINGTON PARK, Md – On August 18, 2023 a gunshot wound victim walked into the Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad Station 39.

EMS confirmed an 18 year-old male suffered a gunshot wound to the head. It was unknown at the time if the gunshot wound was just a graze or a penetrating wound.

Maryland State Trooper 7 was dispatched to the station. It was enroute to a traumatic injuries call from Potomac speedway dirt bike track when it was diverted to the scene of the gunshot victim.

The 18 year-old male was transported to Capital Regional Trauma Center to be treated for injuries.

The scene of the shooting took place in Lexington Park on Pegg Rd and Westbury Blvd.

Police continue to investigate the incident. We will provide updates as they become available.

