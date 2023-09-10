18-Year-Old Of Glen Burnie Shot And Killed In Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On September 8, 2023 at 2:09 p.m. officers responded to the 1900 block of Copeland Street for a report of a medical emergency.

Once responders arrived on scene it was clear that a shooting had occurred. They located Tre’on Hunt, 18, of Glen Burnie, who died at the scene. No suspect(s) were located. There is no further information at this time.

Detectives are investigating this homicide. This is an active and fluid investigation and we urge anyone with information about this incident to contact our detectives at 410-260-3439.

You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip. If your tip leads to an arrest or indictment you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.