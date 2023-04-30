WALDORF, Md – On April 29, 2023 at approximately 7:28 p.m., unites responded to a stabbing in Waldorf in the area of Orangeman Square.

Crews arrived on scene and found an 18-year-old male with a stab wound on his left side.

EMS transported the patient to MedStar Trauma Center to be treated for injuries.

We will provide updates as they become available.

