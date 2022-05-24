LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On May 23, 2022, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office observed Trevan Desales Gant, age 19 of no fixed address, enter a vehicle in the 21300 block of Jettison Drive in Lexington Park.

Gant had several outstanding violation of probation warrants for assault second degree and illegal possession of ammunition. A vehicle stop was conducted, and Gant was taken into custody. While in custody, it was determined Gant possibly had possession of a firearm.

Gant is a prohibited person by Maryland law from possessing any firearms or ammunition.

Subsequent to Gant’s arrest, a search warrant was conducted by the Criminal Investigations Division at a residence in the 21300 block of Jettison Drive in Lexington Park.

The search warrant yielded a semi-automatic shotgun along with a bandolier and ammunition.

Gant was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, where he was served the outstanding warrants and charged with several firearms related offenses.

Gant remains incarcerated on a no-bond status.

